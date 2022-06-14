Actor Kevin Spacey To Appear Before UK Court On Sexual Assault Charges

He is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court at 10:00 BST (0900 GMT) on Thursday, the report added.

According to the report, he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault that date back to March 2005, against a man who is now in his 40s.

The third is alleged to have happened in London against a man who is now in his 30s, in August 2008. The report also states that he has been charged "with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent" against the same man.

Furthermore, the fourth sexual assault charge is alleged to have occurred in Gloucestershire, England in April 2013 against a man, who is also now in his 30s.

He had also made a statement on Good Morning America TV show that he was confident of proving his innocence. He also mentioned that he would "voluntarily" appear in a UK court to answer the charges.

The Oscar winner has previously starred in films such as Seven, LA Confidential, American Beauty as well as the hit series House of Cards.