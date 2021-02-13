Actor Dia Mirza Set To Tie the Knot Again on 15 February?|
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
If reports are to be believed, actor Dia Mirza is all set to tie-the-knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.
Their wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair with close friends and family members, taking place on 15 February. However, no confirmation has been made by the actress or her spokesperson yet.
Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha for almost 11 years. In 2019, the two mutually decided to separate and continued to be friends.
The hubby-to-be, Vaibhav Rekhi is a businessman based in Bandra in Mumbai. He is a partner at the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance.
Rekhi completed his bachelors from Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania and did his MBA from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.
Rekhi was earlier married to the well-known yoga instructor, Sunaina Rekhi. The two also have a daughter together.
Dia Mirza was last seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad and is currently shooting for a Telugu movie Wild Dog.
