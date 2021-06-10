Actor-Comedian Danish Sait Ties the Knot With Anya Rangaswami

Danish Sait with Anya Rangaswami
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Comedian and actor Danish Sait tied the knot with graphics designer Anya Rangaswami on Wednesday, 9 June. Sharing the news on social media, Danish added that he and Anya exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on 10 June, a day after they registered their marriage.
"Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love", Danish wrote on social media.
Director Saad Khan, who was reportedly one of the attendees, told The Times of India, "This indeed is such a special occasion and they are so happy with each other. Of course, these are times of social distancing, but love will always keep us all close".
Danish and Anya got engaged in December last year. The former RJ rose to fame in 2020, where he donned various characters to talk about things related to the COVID lockdown. As for films Danish was last seen in French Biriyani, which released in Amazon Prime Video.
Published: 10 Jun 2021,05:23 PM IST