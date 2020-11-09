Actor Chiranjeevi Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Actor-politician Chiranjeevi has tested positive for coronavirus. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share the news.
The actor tweeted, “Took a test for COVID before resuming ‘Acharya’ shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic & quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 few days to also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon.”
Published: 09 Nov 2020,11:46 AM IST