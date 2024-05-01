Accused Dies By Suicide In Salman Khan House Firing Case In Jail: Report

Salman Khan is currently in the UK.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Anuj Thapan, one of the two arms suppliers involved in the firing incident near actor Salman Khan’s residence, who was arrested last week reportedly died by suicide in police custody on Wednesday, 1 May, as per Mumbai Police sources speaking to CNN-News18.
As per a report by Hindustan Times a police officer stated that Thapan went to the washroom around 12:30 pm. After he didn't return for some time, fellow inmates checked on him and found him dead.
The accused was taken to Gokuldas Tejpal Hospital nearby, where he was pronounced dead, the report stated.
On 14 April, two men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired five rounds in the air outside Khan's Bandra home.
Apart from Thapan, the Mumbai police have so far arrested three others, including Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who were allegedly on the motorbike from which the shots were fired.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)