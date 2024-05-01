Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Salman Khan Receives Warm Welcome From UK MP Barry Gardiner in London

Salman Khan Receives Warm Welcome From UK MP Barry Gardiner in London

Salman Khan's travel comes just weeks after two men opened fire outside his Mumbai residence.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Salman Khan is currently in London.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X/@BarryGardiner)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan is currently in London.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Salman Khan is currently enjoying his stay in London. Khan's travel comes just weeks after two men belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire outside his Mumbai residence.

The actor received a warm welcome in the city from UK MP Barry Gardiner. On 29 April, Gardiner took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop some pictures with the actor from the Webley Stadium, along with a message.

He wrote, "Tiger is Alive and is in London. A pleasure to welcome @BeingSalmanKhan to Wembley today.”

Have a look at Gardiner's tweet here:

On 14 April, two men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle and fired five rounds in the air outside Khan's Bandra home.

According to a report by NDTV, the assailants who opened fired outside Khan's residence, are suspected to be from Haryana's Gurugram. One of the men is identified as Vishal, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal.

According to a report by NDTV, the assailants who opened fired outside Khan's residence, are suspected to be from Haryana's Gurugram. One of the men is identified as Vishal, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal.

Also Read‘Saath Mei Ek Film to Banti Hai’: Aamir Khan On Working With SRK, Salman Khan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT