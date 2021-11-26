Abhishek Bachchan on How 'Bob Biswas' is Different From Saswata's Character

Abhishek added that Sujoy Ghosh had offered him the role of Bob Biswas. "Sujoy made a movie called Kahaani and Saswata Chatterjee was brilliant as Bob Biswas. He played it so well that even after 10 years, an eight-minute role is being talked about. We're not trying to replace him, improve on what he did or ruin his work. We've made another story. Many years back, Sujoy had spoken to me about a contract killer and a policeman, and wanted me to play the contract killer. But I had to shoot for Bol Bachchan and couldn't take up the project. So he said that he'll make another movie and he made Kahaani and that contract killer was Bob Biswas. Now, I didn't know that, he told me much later that he had approached me for that role. That's okay, I think he made a great film with Kahaani".

Abhishek reiterated that Bob Biswas is a very different movie and needs to be viewed through that lens.