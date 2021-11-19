Bob Biswas Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a Hitman With Memory Loss
Bob Biswas stars Abhishek Bachchan as a hitman who was introduced in the 2012 film Kahaani.
The trailer for Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas dropped on Friday. The film is a spin-off of the Vidya Balan film Kahaani and puts the hitman-for-hire Bob Biswas front and centre. Bob Biswas´ trailer shows that Bob lost his memory and doesn’t remember being a hitman. When he is hired by others to kill people, Bob questions the morality of his actions.
Bob is also informed that he has a wife, played by Chitrangada Singh, and kids. Bob has seemingly forgotten about his family, his history, and also where he kept his money. The trailer also hints at the possibility that the memory loss might be a sham.
Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and also stars Rajatava Dutta and Paran Bandopadhyay. The film’s lead, Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer on social media, with the caption, “Nomoshkar. Meet Bob.”
The trailer ends with Abhishek Bachchan reciting Bob Biswas’ signature line before any kill. In the 2012 release, Kahaani, directed by Diya's father Sujoy Ghosh, the role of Bob Biswas was portrayed by Saswata Chatterjee. The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and is scheduled to release on 3 December on Zee5.
