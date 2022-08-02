Aamir Khan Reacts To Mona Singh Playing His Mother In 'Laal Singh Chadda'

"Kya baat kar rahe ho aap log? Yeh toh Mona Singh ka kamaal hai. Jab aap dekhoge toh aapko lagega ke badi young lag rahi hai. Phir aapko lagega ke yeh toh badi old bhi dikh rahi hai. Yeh toh uska kamaal hai. Aap uska kamaal cheen rahe hain usse. Bohot wrong kar rahe ho. Agar main Mona hota toh main bohut disturb ho jata (What are you saying? This is Mona Singh’s brilliance. When you see her in the film then you will think that she is looking very young. You will also feel that she is looking old as well. It is her brilliance. You are snatching away her good work. This is wrong. Had I been in her shoes I would have been very disturbed)," he added.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor is set to release in theatres on 11 August 2022. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an adaptation of the famous Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump.