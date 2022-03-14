‘People Think Kiran and I Met Before My Divorce from Reena but...’: Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in July 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Aamir Khan has addressed the rumours surrounding his separation from Kiran Rao and said their relationship as a married couple 'experienced a certain change'. He also refuted the rumours that they separated because the actor was allegedly dating someone else.
Talking about the reason behind their divorce, Aamir Khan said to News18, "Kiran and I love each other so much. We have a lot of respect and love for one another. But people don’t get this and I accept it because we don’t see it usually. Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense."
He added, "Kiran and I are actually families. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side. We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife and that’s why we decided to call it quits."
Aamir also opened up about his divorce with his first wife Reena Dutta and clarified, "When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later."
"There was no one back then, there is no one now," Aamir Khan said.
Aamir further revealed, “She (Kiran) would tell me that even when we discuss something as a family, I’m always lost somewhere. She said I’m a different kind of person. She very sweetly said, ‘I don’t want you to change because if you change then you wouldn’t be the same person who I fell in love with.’ I’m in love with your brain and your personality. So, I would never want that you change. But today when I reflect on what Kiran told me seven years ago, I would say that I have seen a lot of changes in me in the past 6-7 months."
Aamir Khan and Kirao Rao announced their separation in July with a joint statement.
The statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."
On the work front, Aamir Khan stars in Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan. The film is a remake of the 1994 cult classic Forrest Gump, which is based on Winston Groom's novel of the same name. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya, and is a joint production of Aamir and Kiran.
The film is slated for release on 11 August.
