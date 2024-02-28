'Sitaare Zameen Par': Aamir Khan Announces Next Film As Lead Actor

Aamir told TV9, "My next film as a lead actor is 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun."

"But besides that, you will be able to see me not as a lead actor in the film, but I am doing a few things. Let’s see how the audience reacts. I am doing a cameo in 'Aati Sundar', which will release in a few months," he added.

Sitaare Zameen Par will star Genelia Deshmukh as the female lead, opposite Aamir. The film will mark the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors.

Earlier in an interview, the Lagaan actor revealed that Sitaare Zameen Par will deal with the same theme as his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

Taare Zameen Par stars Darsheel Safary and Aamir in the lead roles. The film follows the story of an eight-year-old boy who is thought to be a lazy troublemaker until his new art teacher discovers the actual problem behind his struggles in school.