Aaliyah Kashyap Says She Got ‘Full on Hate’ for Video With Anurag Kashyap

Aaliyah Kashyap talked about the responses to her video with father, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Aaliyah posted a video on YouTube last month where she asked Kashyap ‘awkward questions’ that fans had sent in.

He was asked about advice for parents with LGBTQIA+ children, his views on weed and premarital sex, among others. Aaliyah Kashyap said that she got ‘full-on hate’ for discussing these topics with her father.