Alia Bhatt, KJo, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth celebrate 9 Years of Student of the Year

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar celebrate 9 years of Student of the Year with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra made their film debuts with the Bollywood film Student of the Year which marks nine years since its release today (19 October). On the occasion, Alia Bhatt shared a selfie with SOTY director Karan Johar.
She wrote in the caption, “There’s something about today.. something really special. 9 years later we managed to connect and give each other some happy grateful virtual wala love.” Sidharth and Varun joined the duo via video call.
Varun Dhawan also posted a still from the movie with the caption, “It’s been 9 years #tbt #SOTY.” The official account of Dharma Movies commented, “And everyone is still swooning over 'dha-wan' and only.”
Sidharth Malhotra reshared the picture Alia posted and wrote, “Virtual reunion of the students and our mentor #9YearsofSOTY.” He also shared a fan account’s collage celebrating the benchmark. Student of the Year also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal.
Alia Bhatt is reuniting with Karan Johar for his film Rocky aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Varun Dhawan is set to star in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani. Siddharth Malhotra has Mission Majnu and Thank Godd in the pipeline.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)