Alia Bhatt, KJo, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth celebrate 9 Years of Student of the Year

She wrote in the caption, “There’s something about today.. something really special. 9 years later we managed to connect and give each other some happy grateful virtual wala love.” Sidharth and Varun joined the duo via video call.

Varun Dhawan also posted a still from the movie with the caption, “It’s been 9 years #tbt #SOTY.” The official account of Dharma Movies commented, “And everyone is still swooning over 'dha-wan' and only.”