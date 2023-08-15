Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-201977th Independence Day: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs Wish Fans

77th Independence Day: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor & Other Celebs Wish Fans

Kiara Advani celebrated Independence Day with the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor wish fans on Independence Day.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor wish fans on Independence Day.</p></div>

It's 15 August, and the country is celebrating its 77th Independence Day. Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to wish Independence Day to their fans.

Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her and her family hoisting the flag at their home. "Vande Mataram," she captioned the video.

Also ReadSend A Sandesh To Soldiers This Independence Day

Alia Bhatt wished her fans Happy Independence Day by sharing a video on her Instagram Stories, with the tune of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha' playing in the background.

Kareena posted a picture of the Indian Tricolour with the caption, "“Happy Independence Day." 

Kiara Advani celebrated the day with the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers. "“Happy Independence Day my fellow countrymen. While every year our hearts swell with pride on this day remembering all the brave hearts of India, this year my experience was personal and one that I will cherish forever,” she captioned a video she posted.

Also ReadIn Photos: How India Celebrated Its 77th Independence Day

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT