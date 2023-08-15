In Photos: How India Celebrated Its 77th Independence Day

The students of Madrasa Alhamoomi Litahfeez Al Quraan celebrate the 77th Independence Day at Shahi Masjid Public Garden in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 15 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Polo Ground in Patiala on Tuesday, 15 August.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren participates in the 77th Independence Day function at Morhabadi Ground in Ranchi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes part in the 77th Independence Day parade at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Tuesday, 15 August.
Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma takes part in the 77th Independence Day event at Veterinary Field in Khanapara on Tuesday, 15 August.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoists the Tricolour at the CM's residence on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in Bhopal on Tuesday, 15 August.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the national flag at his residence on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 15 August.
The Himveers of the 15th Battallion ITBP during a Tiranga rally at a frontier location in Leh on Tuesday, 15 August.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoists the Tricolour at the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 15 August.
The students of Madrasa Alhamoomi Litahfeez Al Quraan celebrate the 77th Independence Day at Shahi Masjid Public Garden in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 15 August.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others salute the national flag during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, 15 August.
Rashtriya Janta Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav salute the national flag during the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Patna on Tuesday, 15 August.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at the Independence Day parade in Agartala on Tuesday, 15 August.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya Thackeray and others during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday, 15 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)