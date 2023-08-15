Send A Sandesh To Soldiers This Independence Day

[This I-Day, write your note of gratitude for the jawans and let their families know how proud they make you feel.]

The history of India’s freedom struggle is immersed in grief, tragedy, and innumerable sacrifices. It is etched by the selfless service of revolutionaries, freedom fighters, and our soldiers who stared at the storm in its eye.

On the 77th Independence Day, let us remember our bravehearts for their selfless service to the nation and recollect tales of heroism with their loved ones. But why do we only think of our faujis after they have laid their lives on the battlefield?

Celebrate this Independence Day, by joining JK Paper and The Quint to pay tribute to the jawans who are still serving in frontier regions, volatile border areas and stationed in extremely hostile terrains. As India celebrates its 76 years of being a free nation, we bring to you #SandeshToSoldiers, a collection of letters, stories and anecdotes written by Indian soldiers to their loved ones.

Being away from loved ones and on frontlines can be a lonely and an isolated life. But you can show them that they are not alone in defending our borders. If there is something you would want our soldiers to know, we encourage you to put your feelings into words and write your letters, poems, and ghazals to them. The site will feature the letters our readers have written, and we will also print these and do our best to send some of these to the soldiers on active duty.

Share your #SandeshToSoldiers and tell them how their grit, courage and bravery inspire a new generation of patriots.

In fond memory of the lost but not forgotten and of ordinary people who do extraordinary things to keep us safe day and night.

Click here to share your #SandeshToSoldiers.