Pics: R Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others at Cannes 2022

Here's a look at the outfits Indian celebrities wore at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)
The 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday (17 May) with a grand opening ceremony and several Indian celebrities graced the red carpet. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, actor R Madhavan, musician AR Rahman, actor-producer Kamal Haasan, musician Ricky Kej, and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui are among the celebrities at Cannes. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the jury this year.
Here’s a look at their outfits.
The Indian delegation with I and B Minister Anurag Thakur.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ricky Kej, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, and Mame Khan are among the Indian celebrities at Cannes 2022.
R Madhavan takes a selfie at the Cannes red carpet.
R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry- The Nambi Effect' will premiere at Cannes.
Tamannaah Bhatia wore a black gown with a long trail for Cannes 2022.
Another outfit Tamannaah sported was a green pantsuit with a lavender corset.
Mame Khan is the first folk artist to open the red carpet for India at Cannes.
AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan pose for a picture at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.
