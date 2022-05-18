Pics: R Madhavan, Kamal Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others at Cannes 2022

R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry- The Nambi Effect' and AR Rahman's 'Le Musk' will feature at Cannes this year.
Updated:

Here's a look at the outfits Indian celebrities wore at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ Twitter)

The 2022 edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday (17 May) with a grand opening ceremony and several Indian celebrities graced the red carpet. Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, actor R Madhavan, musician AR Rahman, actor-producer Kamal Haasan, musician Ricky Kej, and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui are among the celebrities at Cannes. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the jury this year.

Here’s a look at their outfits.

The Indian delegation with I and B Minister Anurag Thakur.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ricky Kej, AR Rahman, R Madhavan, and Mame Khan are among the Indian celebrities at Cannes 2022.

R Madhavan takes a selfie at the Cannes red carpet.

R Madhavan's film 'Rocketry- The Nambi Effect' will premiere at Cannes.

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a black gown with a long trail for Cannes 2022.

Another outfit Tamannaah sported was a green pantsuit with a lavender corset.

Mame Khan is the first folk artist to open the red carpet for India at Cannes.

AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan pose for a picture at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Published: 18 May 2022,11:29 AM IST
