5 Roles That Birthday Boy Mohanlal Excelled In

Mohanlal’s formidable career is a tale of an actor, intellectual in approach, and passionate in delivery, a student who honed his craft over the years by playing characters with little style and in a manner that mocks stereotypes. Tragedy, comedy and everything in between, his gifts as an actor made sure we felt for the character with each breath, laughed and cried along with him.

On the occasion of his 61st birthday, we revisit some cinematic gems where we witnessed his effortlessness as an actor.