46 Years of Chupke Chupke: Amitabh Reveals Jalsa's History

Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan
Reminiscing about his film Chupke Chupke on its 46th anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting piece of trivia on Instagram alongside a picture from the sets.
Revealing the list of iconic films shot at his residence at Jalsa, he wrote, "'Chupke Chupke' our film by Hrishikesh MUKERJI.. closing today at 46 years ..!! This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy’s house .. we bought it , then sold it , then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA !! Many films were shot here .. Anand, NamakHaram , Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta , and many more .."
He shared the same on Twitter with additional pictures featuring wife Jaya Bachchan, Govardhan Asrani, and Dharmendra.
He added more details in his blog, "renamed after it was first called Mansa .. Mansa the Mother of this generational family of the Father .. the originator of this legacy of Bachchan .. not the Mother but perhaps the great great grandmother .." Saying that tradition must be given 'dignity and honour', "Mansa .. changed to be named Jalsa .. and the lawn behind Jalsa , a small lawn , acquired later, has been named Mansa .."
Chupke Chupke, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, is an comedy starring Amitabh, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Usha Kiran, Asrani and Keshto Mukherjee.
Amitabh recently shared that he will be joining the cast of The Intern which previously starred Late Rishi Kapoor. He took to Twitter to share, "T 3864 - One more time .. Indian Adaptation of #TheIntern."
The release of his film Chehre, directed by Rumi Jafry, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also has films like Goodbye and Mayday lined up.
