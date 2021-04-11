46 Years of Chupke Chupke: Amitabh Reveals Jalsa's History

Reminiscing about his film Chupke Chupke on its 46th anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting piece of trivia on Instagram alongside a picture from the sets.

Revealing the list of iconic films shot at his residence at Jalsa, he wrote, "'Chupke Chupke' our film by Hrishikesh MUKERJI.. closing today at 46 years ..!! This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy’s house .. we bought it , then sold it , then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA !! Many films were shot here .. Anand, NamakHaram , Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta , and many more .."