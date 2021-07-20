2022 Will Be My Final Year as Host on Indian TV: Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan has said he will quit hosting TV shows in 2022.
Aditya Narayan, who currently hosts Indian Idol 12, has said that he will quit hosting TV shows after 2022. Aditya said that by the time he will complete his stint as a TV show host, he 'will probably be a father'.
Speaking to The Times of India, Aditya said,
Aditya added he started hosting shows since he was a teenager. "I was a teenager when I began hosting on the small screen. By the time I am done next year I will probably be a father. The TV industry has given me fame and success. It enabled me to build a house in Mumbai and have a great life. I am not abandoning TV. I might participate in a game show or be a judge. But my time as a host is over".
Aditya started as a host on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2007. Last year, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal got married in December.
