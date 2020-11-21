NCB Summons Comedian Bharti Singh and Her Husband

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. Comedian Bharti Singh's Mumbai residence was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 21 November. According to an NDTV report, Ms Singh and her husband have been accused of consuming banned substances. The raids by the NCB come amid an expanding probe into alleged drug use by members of the film and entertainment industry. The probe began with inquiries into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Earlier this month actor Arjun Rampal's home was searched and both he and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, were summoned for questioning. Demetriades was questioned over a period of two days while Arjun Rampal was questioned for six hours last week. As he was leaving the agency's office in south Mumbai, he clarified that the substances found by the NCB at his residence were part of a prescription. "I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I have nothing to do with drugs. The medicine found at my residence was prescribed. The prescription has been found and handed over," he said.