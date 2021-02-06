Yash Raj Films to Announce 5 New Movies in its YRF 50 Plan?

Aditya Chopra's production house, Yash Raj Films, is celebrating its 50th year of operations this year. With cinema halls/theatres back to 100 percent capacity, Chopra will soon unveil his plans for the much-awaited YRF 50.

A trade source informs, “Aditya Chopra revealing his grand plan for YRF 50 has been one of the most awaited announcements in Bollywood. With theatres now operating at 100 percent occupancy, the production company will now roll out their ambitious celebration plan, comprising the announcement of a few new films".