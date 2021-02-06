Yash Raj Films to Announce 5 New Movies in its YRF 50 Plan?

Aditya Chopra's production house, Yash Raj Films, is celebrating its 50th year of operations this year. With cinema halls/theatres back to 100 percent capacity, Chopra will soon unveil his plans for the much-awaited YRF 50.
A trade source informs, “Aditya Chopra revealing his grand plan for YRF 50 has been one of the most awaited announcements in Bollywood. With theatres now operating at 100 percent occupancy, the production company will now roll out their ambitious celebration plan, comprising the announcement of a few new films".
“Aditya Chopra had planned that the YRF 50 announcement will take place in the theatres and he is sticking to that. The production house didn't release any of its films on OTT platforms during the pandemic as it wanted theatrical releases for all of them", the source adds.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, was supposed to release on 20 March, 2020 but was pushed owing to the coronavirus lockdown. It is expected to be the first YRF movie to hit cinemas. The other movie is Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh among others. Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been ready for quite a while and is awaiting release. The other two films in YRF's kitty are Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined