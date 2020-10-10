Still Not in a Position to ‘Choose’ Roles: Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam's romcom Ginny Weds Sunny is now out on Netflix. Directed by Puneet Khanna, the film is the story of how a Delhi boy desperate to get married tries to woo a strong-willed modern Delhi girl. Actors Massey and Gautam spoke to The Quint about how they made sure they weren't falling for any cliches while making the film. "Romcoms are our staple diet. We have seen these characters so the challenge was how to not fall for any cliches. You can't be callus about playing these roles thinking we have seen them in films," says Vikrant Massey.

Talking about the appreciation she got after Bala, Yami Gautam says she has a revived sense of confidence. "I like this pressure. Aside from what the character did for me, I don't know if these kind comedy roles are written for women anymore. I don't remember seeing something like this," says Gautam. Yami Gautam spoke about how she would get affected by cliques when she first started acting. "I used to think your work gets you work. As simple as that. There are people who will tell you to move in a group with certain people to be considered an integral part of the industry. But you have to be sure of what you want do. I am not someone who can make friends or strike a conversation for work," says Yami Gautam. Watch the video to find out more.

Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan