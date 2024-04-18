'Women Are Made to Believe They Are Nothing Without Men': Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi speak to The Quint.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi are all set to share the screen space for the first time in filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta's romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar. The romantic comedy is set to hit the big screens on 19 April.
Ahead of the film's release, The Quint caught up with the film's cast and spoke to them about their first film together, how they broke the ice, how they view relationships in today's generation, and more.
Speaking about how relationships are for older and the younger generation, Pratik said, "The generations before us and after us, I feel, are extremists. Because we have the best of both worlds. Somewhere, we are able to judge well because of the experiences of our earlier generations. You give all of yourself to a relationship, but if it is affecting your mental or physical health or if you feel there's no point of return, it's better to step out and lead your life happily and healthily."
Vidya also expressed her thoughts on how there's a need for a societal shift when a woman wants to step out of a relationship.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty