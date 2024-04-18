'Women Are Made to Believe They Are Nothing Without Men': Vidya Balan

Speaking about how relationships are for older and the younger generation, Pratik said, "The generations before us and after us, I feel, are extremists. Because we have the best of both worlds. Somewhere, we are able to judge well because of the experiences of our earlier generations. You give all of yourself to a relationship, but if it is affecting your mental or physical health or if you feel there's no point of return, it's better to step out and lead your life happily and healthily."

Vidya also expressed her thoughts on how there's a need for a societal shift when a woman wants to step out of a relationship.