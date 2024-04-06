'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Trailer: Vidya, Pratik Gandhi Film Is About Love & Heartbreak

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in a still from Do Aur Do Pyaar.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer of Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi's romantic drama Do Aur Do Pyaar released on Saturday, 6 April. The duo portray an estranged couple who come together unexpectedly after engaging in affairs with two outsiders, played by Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz.
The trailer begins with Vidya's Kavya having a heated argument with her husband Ani (Pratik). Their marriage seems to be falling apart, and both of them seek intimacy outside their marriage. Kavya forms a bond with Vikram (Sendhil), whereas Ani becomes romantically involved with Nora ( Ileana). When the time comes for both of them to confess, circumstances bring them together.
The trailer concludes with Kavya and Ani enjoying beer, food and engaging in a lighthearted banter.
Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and produced by Applause Entertainment, Do Aur Do Pyaar is set to hit screens on 19 April.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)