With 100% Occupancy Allowed, Sooryavanshi to Hit Screens in April?

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday, 30 January, allowed cinema halls to operate at 100% occupancy from 1 February onwards, as per a report by The Indian Express. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued a new set of SOPs for cinema halls and theatres to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As of now, cinema halls and theatres were operating at 50% seating capacity.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Entertainment Shibasish Sarkar, producer of Sooryavanshi and ‘83, told Pinkvilla that following this new development, one of the films is expected to release sometime around March/April. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar in the lead. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in '83

"Allowing cinema halls to operate at more than 50% capacity is very encouraging. We had stated earlier that we have been planning to release either Sooryavanshi or ‘83 in the last week of March or first week of April. This decision by the government will help us reach a decision".