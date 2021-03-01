What’s the Ideal Gap Between a Theatrical and OTT Release?

Kaimal Nandakumar, an exhibitor and secretary of the Kerala exhibitors council says, "The gap between theatrical and OTT releases at one point used to be something like 6 months. In the present circumstances, the industry is going through very difficult time, here in Kerala we have formulated a stand that a film can go to OTT 42 days after its theatrical release. I won’t say that is an ideal number of days from the point of view of an exhibitor but then considering that everyone - the producer, the distributor, the exhibitor all have been very badly affected on account of COVID-19, I think this is the best that could be worked out at this given point of time." He also stated that none of the Malayalam films that have released directly to OTT will be allowed a theatrical release in Kerala.