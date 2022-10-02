'We Had Thought Of Revealing Dev's Face In Brahmastra Part 1': Ayan Mukerji

Dev in a still from Brahmastra.
Ever since the first part of Brahmastra released, there has been a lot of speculation about the character of Dev. Fans have been curious as to which actor is going to play Dev, and from Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan, everyone has been put forward as choices.
Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayan said that initially they had wanted to reveal Dev's face in Part one itself. "To be honest, for a long time, we were going to end the film with even the face reveal of Dev’s character. It was with a lot of thought and a desire to create some curiosity in the minds of the audiences that we ended the film where we did”, the filmmaker added.
As Part One focused on Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), Part Two will be about Dev. Ayan told the publication, "The conversation, vision and the actor for Part Two were developed in 2019 itself. In the middle of making Part One, we even found time to pursue the Dev angle. I can say that Dev is the most exciting character that I will be taking on in my career so far. I am extremely thrilled about the potential of Dev and I hope things align for us in the next three years in a way where we can be able to give you guys in our minds for this", he added.
