'We Had Thought Of Revealing Dev's Face In Brahmastra Part 1': Ayan Mukerji

Ever since the first part of Brahmastra released, there has been a lot of speculation about the character of Dev. Fans have been curious as to which actor is going to play Dev, and from Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan to Shah Rukh Khan, everyone has been put forward as choices.

Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ayan said that initially they had wanted to reveal Dev's face in Part one itself. "To be honest, for a long time, we were going to end the film with even the face reveal of Dev’s character. It was with a lot of thought and a desire to create some curiosity in the minds of the audiences that we ended the film where we did”, the filmmaker added.