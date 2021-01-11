Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar Reunite for Sci-Fi Film 'Ashwatthama'

Actor Vicky Kaushal, Uri director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala have announced their second collaboration after 2019 film Uri. Titled Ashwatthama, the sci-fi film will be based on a character from the Mahabharata and will feature Vicky in the titular role.
"On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’ , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22," wrote Vicky in an Instagram post.
“Ashwatthama is Aditya’s (Dhar) dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie (Screwvala) to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team,” Vicky said in a statement.
Aditya Dhar has said the film will be a "visual spectacle" that Indian audiences have "never seen before". "I promise, this would not just be a film, but an experience. More than the pressure, I am taking this film as a responsibility of telling this epic story, in the way it is meant to be told, and I hope, audiences shower the same love to Ashwatthama, as they did to Uri."
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined