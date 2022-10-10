Makers Unveil New Poster of 'Uunchai' Ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Makers Unveil New Poster of 'Uunchai' Ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday

'Uunchai' also features Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.
The makers of Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Unnchai, unveiled its new poster introducing the megastar's character in the film, ahead of his 80th birthday. Directed by Sooraj R Barjatya, the film also features Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Sharing the new poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Presenting Amitabh Bachchan as Amit Shrivastava in our next – #Uunchai! Experience the power of friendship in a theatre near you on 11.11.22."

Uunchai is slated for its theatrical release on 11 November.

Meanwhile on the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He has several upcoming projects including filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Project K starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

