Here's Why 'Uunchai' Is a Fresh Breath of Air in Sooraj Barjatya's Universe

Unlike Barjatya's most films, which are confined to the four walls of a studio, Uunchai transports us into the wilderness of the Himalayas. In the film, three friends — writer Amit Shrivastav (Amitabh Bachchan), garment seller Javed Siddiqui (Boman Irani), and book shop owner Om Sharma (Anupam Kher) embark on a difficult journey up to the mountain, to fulfill their deceased mate Bhupen's (Danny Denzongpa) last wish.

Instead of closeting the emotions of his elderly protagonists, who would otherwise be expected to sit at home and mourn the loss of their friend, Barjatya comes forward with a fresh perspective. He creates an atmospheric shift in the film, by making them cross rivers and climb mountains, to perform Bhupen's last rites. In the process, each of these characters undergoes a journey of their own. This helps in elevating the moods of the audience as well.