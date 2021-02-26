Mumbai Saga Trailer: Emraan Hashmi on a Mission to Nab John

The highly anticipated trailer for John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has dropped. The movie stars John Abraham as a don, Amartya Rao, terrorising the streets of Mumbai and Emraan Hashmi as the cop assigned to catch him, after the murder of an industrialist. The trailer is filled with action-packed sequences characteristic of Sanjay Gupta’s crime thrillers like Shootout at Wadala.