The Subtle Hypocrisy Of Religious (Mis)Representation In 'Toofaan'

The biggest problem with Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan is not that it’s a stale hodgepodge of ill-derived sports film cliches clunkily cobbled together. Nor is it the bloated runtime which is unapologetically padded with needless and insipid songs and the futile pretence of setting up characters that seem to be recklessly fashioned from borrowed cardboard. But it is the insidiously irresponsible if not cunningly conceived politics of the film that make it lean towards problematic propaganda more than just the puerile incompetence of everyday Bollywood fare.

Its comically contrived plot is kicked off when Farhan’s Aziz Ali, a Dongri thug with the proverbial heart of gold – proven by the film because he hangs out with orphaned kids – aspires to become a boxer. Now how does his proclivity for violence really translate into his prowess as a pugilist is never explained, but soon enough he finds himself state champion under the tutelage of ‘Mumbai’s best coach’ Nana Prabhu, who’s most defining characteristic is his deep-running Islamophobia, second only to his overtly established cultural identity as the typical Marathi manoos.

Now this is where Toofaan's troubles begin. But not in a cinematic sense. That began from the moment Aziz was spotted charmingly chilling with the aforementioned orphans by a passing Dr. Ananya (played by Mrunal Thakur), something that sows the seeds of his redemption in her eyes which will predictably blossom into the fruits of love all the while making the narrative take root in decades old filmy tropes that ought to be penalised for appearing in the movies any longer.