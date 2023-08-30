'Time Heals Everything': Sunny Deol On 'Past Issues' With SRK

The actor said, "He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it and I said thank you."

Deol went on to add that he also spoke to SRK's wife Gauri Khan, "I spoke to his wife and son and he said that tonight we're going to watch the film. And I said great. And I think after that he has seen it and tweeted about it."

Deol also spoke about his new-found equation with SRK and said, "Of the past issues or whatever they were, I say, time heals everything and we move ahead. That's how it should be."

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar, the film also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur and Manish Wadhwa.