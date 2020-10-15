Till We Cross Paths Again: Kareena Wraps Laal Singh Chaddha Shoot

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan have wrapped the final schedule of their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Sharing a photo of her and Aamir on the sets of the film on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha."

Kareena also described the experience of shooting amidst a pandemic and her pregnancy. "Tough times... The pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course."

The actor thanked Aamir Khan and the entire cast and crew of Laal Singh Chaddha for being supportive throughout. "Thank you Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan (the film's director) for an intense yet poignant journey... Thank you to my most wonderful team and the entire crew. Till we cross paths again".

Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot across a number of locations including Turkey, Amritsar, Himachal Pradesh, and New Delhi. It is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.