Tiger Shroff Unveils the First Look of His New Film 'Ganapath'

Actor Tiger Shroff's latest actioner Ganapath – A Hero Is Born first look poster was dropped on Monday, 18 September and reiterated that its release would be on Dussehra.
Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and posted the poster of the film, writing, “Usko koi kya rokega…jab Bappa ka hai uspe haath. Aa Raha Hai Ganapath… karne ek nayi duniya ki shuruwat #GanapathAaRahaHai.”
The poster showed Tiger's character ready to fight it out.
Take a look at the poster:
Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, and directed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3.
