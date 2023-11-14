Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Film Earns ₹54 Crore

Salman Khan in a still from Tiger 3.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
Salman Khan's film, Tiger 3, seems to be taking the box office by storm. The film which was released on Sunday, has minted around Rs 54 crores. This makes it the second-highest collection for the second day for a Hindi movie.
As per Sacnilk.com, the total collection now stands at ₹98 crores after two days. If the estimates prove right, Tiger 3 will overtake Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and its second day collections at the Indian box office. The film has turned out to be Salman's biggest opener, beating Bharat in 2019 ( Rs 42.30 crore) and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 (Rs 40.35 crore), which also released on Diwali.
Tiger 3 marks the return of Katrina Kaif as Zoya while Emraan Hashmi joins the film as the lead antagonist. Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War and Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan have cameos in the film. This movie is the third one in the Tiger franchise and is also a part of the YRF spy universe, which already has films like War and Pathaan.
