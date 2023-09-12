The Great Indian Family Trailer: Vicky Kaushal Film Promises Fun Family Comedy

In the trailer, Vicky's character is stuck being a Pandit and therefore he does not receive the kind of attention he desires from the people he likes. He also belongs to a big and loving family and everything seems to be running smoothly till his religious identity comes into question. And the minute it does, people realise that he is not what he seemingly claims to be or knows to be leading to a lot of comedy and confusion.

The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal, Bharti Perwani.