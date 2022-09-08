'Thank God' First Look: Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra Star In New Comedy-Drama

Thank God First Look: Ajay Devgn
(Photo:Twitter)
Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the first look of their film Thank God. The actors took to social media to share posters of themselves. In one of the posters, Ajay is seen sitting on a massive throne wearing a black suit, with spectacles on. He is touted to be playing the role os Chitragupt in the film. And Sidharth Malhotra, will be playing the role of a 'common man' in the film.
Ajay Devgn cpationed the post as, "This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! #ThankGod trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on October 25."
Sidharth also took to Instagram to share the same, "This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life!#ThankGod Trailer out tomorrow. In cinemas on 25th October."
The trailer is going to be out tomorrow. Rakul Preet Singh also stars in the film.