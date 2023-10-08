'Tejas' Trailer: Kangana Ranaut on a Risky Mission As an Air Force Pilot

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Tejas.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, Tejas, has released on Indian Air Force Day. In the film, Kangana's character is assigned the task of rescuing an Indian spy held captive in Pakistan.
The trailer opens with Kangana's senior officers entrusting her with this mission. She is given the responsibility rescuing an Indian engineer-turned-spy, captured by terrorists in Pakistan. The engineer has some vital information related to the nation's security. We witness some high-octane air-to-air combat in the trailer.
Tejas is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. It is set to hit screens on 27 October.
