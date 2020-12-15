SSR Case: NCB Sends Gadgets of Actors to Gujarat Forensic Experts

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sent 85 gadgets of Bollywood actors and their associates collected in the past 45 days to the Directorate of Forensic Sciences (DFS) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. The NCB is currently investigating a drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
A source told the publication that the extracted data contains deleted voice and video clips, chat messages and the numbers from which they were sent. The NCB has also sent samples of drugs seized from the raids to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in order to nab the supplier network and track down the buyers.
The Mumbai Mirror report also states that most of the gadgets are cell phones of celebrities, their associates and alleged drug peddlers that were seized during the investigation.
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of drugs, while the other actors were questioned by the agency.
A source told the publication, "The huge storage capacity on these cell phone are posing a challenge for the DFS. Often, existing tools do not support extraction, so new tools have to be procured".
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June, the NCB had begun its probe after receiving communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding alleged chats related to consumption, procurement, usage and transportation of drugs. More than 25 people have been arrested so far.
Apart from the NCB, the CBI is also looking into the actor's demise.
