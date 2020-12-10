NCB Arrests B'wood Makeup Artiste For Possessing Cocaine: Report

On Thursday (10 December), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Bollywood makeup artiste and hairstylist, along with an auto-rickshaw driver for possessing 11 grams of cocaine and Rs 56,000 in cash, said to be the proceeds of the drug's sales, as per a report by NDTV.
The NCB's Mumbai Zonal Unit said in a statement that the duo were arrested from Oshiwara locality. "From the initial investigation we have found that one of the arrested, Suraj Godambe, is a hairstylist by profession", NCB Zonal Head Sameer Wankhede said. The other person is said to be Lalchandra Yadav.
An NCB official has also told PTI that Godambe has worked with some big production houses. He was allegedly the receiver of the consignment on Wednesday. Yadav, the supplier, is an autorickshaw driver, the statement said.
The agency seized 11 grams of cocaine in 16 packets during the raid. The Mumbai Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court granted NCB their custody till 16 December.
Following Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the NCB is investigating alleged use of drugs by the entertainment industry. Several Bollywood actors and their family, including Deepika Padukone, Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal have been questioned by the probe agency.
(With inputs from NDTV)
