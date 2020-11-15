Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee at First Premiere Since COVID-19

Finally, it looks like life is getting back on track as we are slowly stepping out. I recently got an invite for the first press show in 8 months for a new Hindi film in Mumbai, and was thrilled about it. What better excuse than work to step out and so I did.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the first fresh release in theatres since March. The film starring Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee is a satirical comedy drama. And it feels good to say that you can (once again) catch this film in a theatre near you.
Coming back to me attending this press show... well, it was an experience. First because I took the Mumbai local after months and it took me less than 20 minutes to reach Andheri from Dahisar. Secondly, I managed to get a rickshaw at Andheri station in a record-breaking time!
But, little did I know that it wasn't just a press show but a full-fledged premiere with the film’s star cast walking the red carpet. Thankfully, the organisers were seen taking all the necessary precautions. Sanitizing the area every few minutes, checking the temperature of each and every individual attending the event and so on. But, the question is - did the request to maintain social distancing really work?
Published: 15 Nov 2020,03:57 PM IST