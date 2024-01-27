Sundance Film Festival Winners List: Two Indian Productions Take Home Prizes

Indian films Girls Will Be Girls and Nocturnes, took home awards at the Sundance Film Festival 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
As the Sundance Film Festival 2024 awards were handed out on Friday at the Ray Theater in Park City, Utah, two Indian productions, namely Girls Will Be Girls and Nocturnes, took home awards. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s maiden production Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati won under the ‘Audience Award in the World Dramatic Entry’ category and lead actor Preeti Panigrahi won the ‘World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting’.
Sean Wang’s Didi and Alessandra Lacorazza’s In The Summers were the big winners at the festival. Here’s the complete list of winners at the Sundance Film Festival 2024:
Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary
Director Benjamin Ree for Ibelin
World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary
A New Kind of Wilderness
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Craft
Director and Producer: Anirban Dutta, Director: Anupama Srinivasan for Nocturnes
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematic Innovation
Director Johan Grimonprez for Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting
Preeti Panigrahi for Girls Will Be Girls
Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic
Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Ghasemi for In The Land Of Brothers
World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic
Sujo
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Original Music
Peter Raeburn for Handling the Undead
Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic
Girls Will Be Girls
Audience Award: U.S. Documentary
Daughters
Audience Award: NEXT
Kneecap
Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary
Ibelin
Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic
Didi
Festival Favorite Award
Daughters
Directing Award: U.S. Documentary
Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie for Sugarcane
U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary
Porcelain War
Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary
Carla Gutiérrez for Frida
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Sound
Gaucho Gaucho
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for the Art Of Change
Union
NEXT Special Jury Award
Desire Lines
NEXT Innovator Award
Little Death
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance
Nico Parker for Suncoast
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble
Izaac Wang, Joan Chen, Shirley Chen, Chang Li Hua in Didi
Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic
Alessandra Lacorazza for In the Summers
U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic
In the Summers
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic
Jesse Eisenberg for A Real Pain
