'Oh Stree, 2 Phir Aa Gayi!': Rajkummar, Shraddha Announce 'Stree 2'

Stree is all set to return to the big screen. At the Jio Studios' Infinite Together event on 12 April, producer Dinesh Vijan, along with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee announced that Stree 2 will release next year. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy was one of the most successful films of 2018.

Now, the cast has announced the release date of the sequel with a unique script.