Srikanth Box Office Day 4: Rajkummar Rao Film Mints ₹1.5 Crore

Jyothika and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Srikanth.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth earned just over ₹1.5 crore nett in India on it's fourth day at the box office. Srikanth is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.
According to the report, Srikanth collected ₹2.25 crore on its first day, ₹4.2 crore on the second, and ₹5.25 crore on the third. Early estimates suggest it earned ₹1.75 crore on the fourth day, bringing its total earnings to ₹13.45 crore. The film had an 11.57% Hindi occupancy on Monday.
The film stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles.
Rajkummar portrays the role industrialist Srikanth Bolla who overcomes all his impediments to ultimately become a founder of Bollant Industries.
