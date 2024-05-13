Srikanth Box Office Day 3: Rajkummar Rao Film Mints Over ₹11 Crore

Srikanth garnered ₹2.25 crore on its first day and ₹4.2 crore on the second. Early estimates suggest it brought in ₹5.5 crore on its third day, totaling ₹11.95 crore. Sunday saw a 25.59% Hindi occupancy. The film hit theaters on May 10.

The film also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. Rajkummar portrays the role industrialist Srikanth Bolla who overcomes all his impediments to ultimately become a founder of Bollant Industries.

Tushar Hiranandani is the director of the film and Srikanth has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.