Srikanth Box Office Day 3: Rajkummar Rao Film Mints Over ₹11 Crore

Jyothika and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Srikanth.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Srikanth, featuring Rajkummar Rao as the titular character, has seen a strong performance at the Indian box office. Within just three days, the film has amassed over ₹11 crore in earnings. Rao portrays the role of Srikanth Bolla in the movie.
Srikanth garnered ₹2.25 crore on its first day and ₹4.2 crore on the second. Early estimates suggest it brought in ₹5.5 crore on its third day, totaling ₹11.95 crore. Sunday saw a 25.59% Hindi occupancy. The film hit theaters on May 10.
The film also stars Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. Rajkummar portrays the role industrialist Srikanth Bolla who overcomes all his impediments to ultimately become a founder of Bollant Industries.
Tushar Hiranandani is the director of the film and Srikanth has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.
