Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 2: Crosses 50 Cr Mark, Earns Rs 23.85 Crore

Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.
Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, earned Rs 23.85 crore at the box office on the second day. It made less money on the second day as compared to Friday, probably because of the festival of Bhai Dooj.
Since the film made Rs 26.29 crore on the first day, the film has officially crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. (Rs 50.14 crore in earnings).
Sooryavanshi released on 5 November clashing with the Marvel Studios film Eternals directed by Chloe Zhao.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Sooryavanshi crosses ₹50 cr… SUPER-STRONG HOLD on Day 2… Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a BIGGG SCORE on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹75 cr, may even touch ₹80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: ₹50.14 cr. #India biz.”
The Gujarat region led the box office collection with a total collection or Rs 5.23 crore with Maharashtra logging an earning of Rs 4.61 crore. Delhi and UP earned Rs 4.56 crore.
Sooryavanshi is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films.
The CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, Shibasish Sarkar, told PTI, "The response has been outstanding but due to state limitation the business was affected (a bit) in places Maharashtra, MP, Bihar and Haryana because of 50 percent occupancy otherwise the number would have been ₹34 crore in domestic market.”
