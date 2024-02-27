In Pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Attend the Special Screening of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Laapataa Ladies will be released on March 1.
Actor-producer Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao are attending the special screening of Kiran's directorial project, Laapataa Ladies on 27 February. The cast of the film - Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Sparsh Srivastav were also present.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attended the screening of Laapataa Ladies.
The cast of Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan.
Ira Khan also attended the screening.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra at the screening.
Konkona Sen Sharma.