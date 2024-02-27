In Pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Attend the Special Screening of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Attend the Special Screening of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao's new project 'Laapataa Ladies' is all set to release on 1 March.
Laapataa Ladies will be released on March 1.

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Actor-producer Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao are attending the special screening of Kiran's directorial project, Laapataa Ladies on 27 February. The cast of the film - Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Sparsh Srivastav were also present.

Laapataa Ladies will be released on 1 March.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao attended the screening of Laapataa Ladies. 

The cast of Laapataa Ladies with Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. 

Ira Khan also attended the screening. 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra at the screening. 

Konkona Sen Sharma. 

Published: 27 Feb 2024,08:54 PM IST

