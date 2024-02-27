In Pics: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Attend the Special Screening of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Actor-producer Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao are attending the special screening of Kiran's directorial project, Laapataa Ladies on 27 February. The cast of the film - Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Sparsh Srivastav were also present.

Laapataa Ladies will be released on 1 March.